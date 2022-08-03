Purchase Access

A rollout of broadband/fiber to the Coteau within the Iberia Parish is in the works after Gov. John Bel Edwards announced $130 million in funding for installation projects throughout the state.

During a press conference Monday afternoon, Iberia Parish President Larry Richard said the Granting Unserved Municipalities Broadband Opportunities (GUMBO) program received funding through the American Rescue Plan Act for the project.



