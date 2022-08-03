A rollout of broadband/fiber to the Coteau within the Iberia Parish is in the works after Gov. John Bel Edwards announced $130 million in funding for installation projects throughout the state.
During a press conference Monday afternoon, Iberia Parish President Larry Richard said the Granting Unserved Municipalities Broadband Opportunities (GUMBO) program received funding through the American Rescue Plan Act for the project.
The installation is being coordinated in conjunction with Cajun Broadband Inc., Suddenlink Communications and the ConnectLA Program. Nearly $5.3 million will be dedicated to the installation of broadband/fiber in the Coteau area and is slated to begin in October.
“We want the people of Iberia Parish to be able to get good quality service,” Richard said.
The Coteau area was chosen by Cajun Broadband after it was identified as an area that suffers from a lack of broadband infrastructure in rural Iberia Parish.
Richard said the new services will allow residents and businesses in the area to have internet access for things like business meetings and virtual education for students.
“We have a lot of internet issues in the parish, a lot of businesses call me,” Richard said. “What I’ve been trying to do is figure out how we can improve that.”
The project was made possible largely due to the ARPA funds received by Iberia Parish that ultimately led to the $5.2 million project for broadband/fiber expansion in Coteau.
The project is slated to start in October, and Richard said the project will take only a few months to complete.
“Hopefully we can start getting these businesses and homes some choices for what they want to do,” Richard said. “I want this throughout all of Iberia Parish.”
The parish president said the second round of GUMBO funding will hopefully lead to other areas in Iberia Parish that will be targeted for broadband/fiber improvements.
“We don’t know where yet but there are a lot of places we can choose from,” Richard said. “The intent is to get fiber at home and at work throughout Iberia Parish.”
Managing director for Cajun Broadband Chris Disher said the prospect of adding “the best internet in the state” to the rural area of Iberia Parish was an exciting one.
“It’s extremely exciting,” Disher said. We saw this as an opportunity to go after some grant funding and it’s just something that is imperative. “Internet is just like electricity now and we’ll be able to provide the best internet in the state for the people in Coteau.”