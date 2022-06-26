Q: How long have you been an educator or a staff member within education?
A: I have been in education for 20 years. I started off as a substitute teacher while I was at USL earning a Criminal Justice degree. My heart was in helping students so I went back to school to earn a degree in education.
Q:What positions have you held? For how long?
A: I taught English for 4 years in regular education and have been teaching English in Special Education for the past 16 years.
Q: What is/was your favorite position as an educator?
A: My favorite position is as a special education teacher. It is very rewarding to see students reach their potential because they often do not have confidence that they can succeed academically. The reward for me is seeing them realize that they can succeed academically.
Q: What changes have you noticed from your first year to now?
A: That school systems have moved from teacher autonomy to a curriculum written by other states with no knowledge of our students.
Q: What are your future plans (retirement, promotion, etc.)?
A: My future plan is to retire in about 5 years.
Q: What advice would you give to a new teacher or to anyone thinking about entering the world of education?
A: My advice to new teachers is if you refuse to understand and believe that not all children have the necessary elements that makes them thrive, that the absence of those elements create a problem for children which prevents them from succeeding academically, then do not stay in education. They must understand diversity.
Q: What is a moment from your career that you’ll never forget?
A: The moments I will never forget are when I see the smile and a sense of accomplishment on my students faces as they walk across the stage to receive their diploma. Priceless! I’m very grateful that God has provided me with such a rewarding job. My students bring such joy to my heart and my life.