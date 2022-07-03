Q: How long have you been an educator or a staff member within education?
A: I have been an educator for nine years.
Q:What positions have you held? For how long?
A: I taught one year in Lafayette Parish. I then spent four years at Anderson Middle School where I taught 7th grade American History. I have spent the past four years teaching Health, Physical Education, Quest for Success, and Cyber Society at Westgate High School.
Q: What is/was your favorite position as an educator?
A: My favorite position is my current one as a teacher and track and field and cross country coach at Westgate High School.
Q: What changes have you noticed from your first year to now?
A: Many things have changed over the years in the profession. Most importantly as an educator, you have to be prepared to accept the changes that can and will occur. This open attitude on dealing with change is a great example we can model for our students to learn as they learn about the world.
Q: What are your future plans (retirement, promotion, etc.)?
A: I plan to continue teaching and coaching at Westgate High School for as long as God allows me to. I love Westgate and the memories that I have been a part of including most recently winning back to back LHSAA Outdoor State Track and Field Championships. I love working, so retirement is not even a thought in my mind at this point in my career.
Q: What advice would you give to a new teacher or to anyone thinking about entering the world of education?
A: I would remind any new or potential educator that teaching is about the outcome, not the income. We play critical roles in the development of the individuals that we have been blessed with the opportunity to mold. We are the profession that prepares students for their future profession so we owe it to them to give it our all each and every day.
Q: What is a moment from your career that you’ll never forget?
A: I will never forget the 2021 and 2022 school years. We won the state track and field meet in May of 2021. The football team followed that up with a state title in December. Track and field went back to back in May of 2022. Our coaching staff is second to none and we have created an environment where we believe in leaving it better than we found it. I’m proud to be a Westgate Tiger where I have been given an amazing opportunity to teach and coach students how to become leaders in the world.