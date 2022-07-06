Q: How long have you been an educator or a staff member within education?
A: I have completed 21 years all at Westgate High School.
Q:What positions have you held? For how long?
A:
Teacher (August 2001 — December 2008)
Assistant Principal (January 2009 — May 2012)
Principal (July 2012 — present)
Q: What is/was your favorite position as an educator?
A: Teacher — Even as an administrator, I have the opportunity to teach, more so through professional development of teachers than through a traditional classroom with students.
Q: What changes have you noticed from your first year to now?
A: So much has changed yet much has stayed the same!
Q: What are your future plans (retirement, promotion, etc.)?
A: I have 9 years left until 30 years, and I will happily finish out my career at Westgate. I do not ever discount that opportunities may become available that I didn’t plan for, so we’ll see!
Q: What advice would you give to a new teacher or to anyone thinking about entering the world of education?
A: Do it! It is a tough job, but it is the most rewarding job you will ever have. Also, you have to give it a couple of years. The first year is especially hard. Don’t give up!
Q: What is a moment from your career that you’ll never forget?
A: May 22, 2002 — Westgate High School’s first graduation. After a tough first year, this is the day I realized I wanted to keep doing it. I saw some of the students I taught walk across that stage, and I knew this is what I was meant to do.