Q: How long have you been an educator or a staff member within education?
A: This year is my 14th year as an educator.
Q:What positions have you held? For how long?
A: Every year of my career has been high school art except for 1 year I taught P.E. at the elementary level. I enjoyed a different side of teaching the littles after 9 years of high school but I had to come back to my passion with high school art.
Q: What is/was your favorite position as an educator?
A: I really enjoyed teaching art at Patterson High School in St. Mary parish. It was my first teaching assignment and I will never forget the staff or the students there.
Q: What changes have you noticed from your first year to now?
A: It's all about keeping up with the interests of the students and keeping them engaged and motivated. Technology plays a big role in the classroom now more than ever.
Q: What are your future plans (retirement, promotion, etc.)?
A: I hope to one day get promoted to an administrative position. I have been preparing for the opportunity by furthering my education and certifications.
Q: What advice would you give to a new teacher or to anyone thinking about entering the world of education?
A: Give teaching a good five years before you decide if it is for you or not. The first 3 years are rough and full of frustration and tears (in my case)! This is a great career but it isn't for everyone. Talk to as many people you know in education and learn from your college professors the tools you will need to be successful.
Q: What is a moment from your career that you’ll never forget?
A: There are many special moments but I will never forget the joy I feel when a former student tells me I made an impact on them and it reminds me that I am doing something right.