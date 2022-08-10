Name: Dina Rodriguez-Landry
School: Westgate High School
Current position: Spanish and French Teacher
Q: How long have you been an educator or a staff member within education?
A: December 11th will be my 16th anniversary as an educator.
Q:What positions have you held? For how long?
A: I have been a Spanish teacher for 16 years and in 2020 acquired the French position at Westgate as well.
Q: What is/was your favorite position as an educator?
A: I love being a virtual facilitator but my passion is foreign languages.
Q: What changes have you noticed from your first year to now?
A: Technology in Iberia Parish has made leaps and bounds. I always wanted to see Iberia Parish schools technologically savvy and I can thank COVID for giving Iberia and most of Louisiana that violent shove that was needed.
I do support the technology but I am aware of the problems that do arise in education because of technology.
Q: What are your future plans (retirement, promotion, etc.)?
A: I have been working on my Ed.D in Ed. Leadership in hopes of graduating and possibly aiding in the development of a Spanish Immersion program in Iberia Parish. I do hope to one day work with others to make this possible and use my knowledge and skills as a foreign language educator to see the program to fruition and possibly help successfully maintain the program until I am able to comfortably retire and live out my days traveling the world or in a hut out in the middle of the ocean.
Q: What advice would you give to a new teacher or to anyone thinking about entering the world of education?
A: Be prepared to self reflect! Know that all plans are tentative! Create an environment you want to walk into everyday! Remember they are kids and you are the adult and most importantly, don’t be scared:) You will fail, you will cry, you will get frustrated and discouraged, just remember that it gets easier, it gets better and celebrate your successes and the successes of your students no matter how small they are. Please find someone a mentor. They are life savers.
Q: What is a moment from your career that you’ll never forget?
A: I’ve had many good times as an educator and some bad moments. The best moments are most days when my students walk into my class and we smile and laugh together.
The bad moments have helped me realize how special these good moments truly are. My most special moment would have to be the moment that I knew I was going to be an educator.
The day I received my Praxis results. I opened the results with my mom and I cried. My mom started crying with me. She didn’t know the results, she just held me and told me how proud she was whether I did it or not, she still loved me. I made it and I knew my life would change forever.
My mom has since passed away, but this is a moment in my life that I cherish because I got to share this moment in time with the most special person in my mind and my heart, with my greatest teacher, my mom, Dina Alicia Rodriguez, the woman who taught me Spanish and who I dedicate my career to. She is the reason I do what I do.