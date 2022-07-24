Teacher Name: Amanda Desormeaux
School: North Lewis Elementary
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Teacher Name: Amanda Desormeaux
School: North Lewis Elementary
Position: Master Teacher
Q: How long have you been an educator or a staff member within education?
A: 22 years, August 2022
Q:What positions have you held? For how long?
A: Kindergarten Teacher 9 years, 1st grade Teacher 9 years, 2nd Grade 3 years, Lead Teacher 1 year
Q: What is/was your favorite position as an educator?
A: My favorite year so far was last year being Lead Teacher. I was able to have the best of both worlds. I was out of the classroom but still helped the students with academic intervention. I was also part of the Instructional Leadership Team working with the administrators.
Q: What changes have you noticed from your first year to now?
A: I have noticed lots of changes. Changes in curriculum, technology, student behavior, parental involvement, the list goes on and on.
Q: What are your future plans (retirement, promotion, etc.)?
A: My plan is to continue working until retirement with 30 years in the system. So, that means only 8 years left.
Q: What advice would you give to a new teacher or to anyone thinking about entering the world of education?
A: Go for it! Be ready to work hard. Be flexible because change is inevitable. Do it for the kids!
Q: What is a moment from your career that you’ll never forget?
A: I will never forget the day that I received a pair of high heel shoes from a student for teacher appreciation day. They weren’t even my size, but it was the sincere thought that counted.
SPORTS DIRECTOR
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Copyright © 1997- • The Daily Iberian • 124 E Main St, New Iberia, LA 70560 | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Contact Us | The DAILY IBERIAN & ACADIANA LIFESTYLE are owned by Wick Communications.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.