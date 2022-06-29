Teacher Name: Michelle Kipp
School: New Iberia Senior High
Position: Social Studies
Q: How long have you been an educator or a staff member within education?
A: The 2022-2023 school year will be my 18th year teaching with all of my years being in Iberia Parish at New Iberia Senior High School.
Q:What positions have you held? For how long?
A: Being a teacher is so much more than just instructing in the classroom. As most teachers can attest, we serve in many different capacities that vary based on the needs of our students. We fill these roles for various periods of time, many overlapping, some ceasing only to be returned to in later years. I am constantly in awe of the sacrifices my colleagues make of their personal time for the benefit of our students. These are a few of the roles I have played:
I have taught at NISH for 17 years as a social studies teacher. In the beginning, I taught American History (now called US History) and Civics and Free Enterprise (now called Government). A few years in I was asked if I’d teach World Geography and then a bit later World History (to freshmen). World History eventually became a senior level course. Most recently, I have been asked to be a Dual Enrollment facilitator for World History which allows our students to earn college credit while on our high school campus. I am able to say I have taught all the main social studies courses offered at the high school level, all the different classifications: freshmen, sophomores, juniors, seniors and the subgroups within those classifications: honors, on level, cohort, SPED, 504, and LEP.
I have served on the 504 Committee multiple times ensuring that our 504 students receive the services they need to be successful.
I have been a class sponsor multiple times.
I have assisted with NISH’s Spirit Committee.
I have co-facilitated the afternoon make-up center which allows students to make-up graded assignments without having to miss additional class time.
I have been the coordinator for the NISH football program sold at our home games.
I am on the graduation committee.
Q: What is/was your favorite position as an educator?
A: Honestly, my favorite position is being in the classroom with my students. I love being a constant presence in their lives, greeting them at the door each morning, encouraging them to do their best and to become aware and engaged in history both past and present, as well as recognizing that their own actions and choices shape future events.
I also learn from my students each day. Their perspectives have been shaped differently than my own. My current students know no world without the constant presence of social media. They were born years after September 11th. More so than my own generation, they see questioning institutions of power not only as an option but as a necessity. With that comes great responsibility on my part as an educator to provide not only a large scope of data from multiple viewpoints but to also hone their skills to be critical thinkers and to assess the constant barrage of information and to make their own independent claims that they can support with facts. I love that each of their own cultural and social circumstances are constantly giving me new lenses through which to see history.
Recently, I bumped into a former student who is now herself a history teacher in our district. We had both participated in the Bayou Side 5K. She thanked me for my words of encouragement during the race itself when we were running side by side. She told me that I am always encouraging. She felt that support to do her best in my classroom, and now she felt that support again during the race. These simple, kind words of recognition meant more to me than she will ever know. I have no doubt that years after I am done with my role as teacher, she will still be part of the education system encouraging and supporting her own students.
Q: What changes have you noticed from your first year to now?
A: Where to begin… education is a constantly changing entity. It parallels our society. If it did not, it would be futile. The education system is constantly adapting to the changes in our world. These social, political, technological and economical changes directly impact the stakeholders in the system: students, parents, the community, support staff and the teachers themselves. It changes how we teach, what we teach, the needs of our students, and the funding available to meet these needs.
Q: What are your future plans (retirement, promotion, etc.)?
A: My plans are to continue being a classroom teacher at NISH until I retire. That may be seen by some as a lack of ambition, but I see it differently. It is my goal to be the best possible teacher to my students. I am considering getting my master’s degree in history- not to move out of my current position but to better hone my skills and knowledge. I tell my students at the start of each new school year that when I am no longer learning myself, that will be the day I hang up my hat as a teacher. I am invested in NISH and in the Iberia Parish School system. My son and future daughter-in-law are NISH graduates. I live in this community. Maintaining the value of a diploma received from NISH, as well as helping shape productive responsible citizens is very important to me and a key reason I continue my career as an educator.
Q: What advice would you give to a new teacher or to anyone thinking about entering the world of education?
A: Get involved in your school’s extracurriculars. Be a class sponsor, coach a sport, sponsor a club or organization. Go to your students’ games, cross country meets, chorus recitals, flag competitions. Be the one who claps the loudest when students cross the stage at graduation.
Just this past graduation, a graduate was in line about to be sent across the stage to receive his diploma, his expression quite grave. As I was fixing his NI collar, I softly said “Smile sweetie. What’s wrong?”. His answer was not what I expected. Normally, graduates will say something along the lines of how nervous they are or ask why the ceremony is so long. He whispered to me that the people he had hoped would make it to the ceremony had not been able to come. For a split second all the sounds of jubilation of the ceremony silenced in my ears. For 17 years, I had been in attendance for NISH’s graduation and not once had I considered this scenario. I asked if he would like me to cheer for him as he crossed the stage. The smile that then appeared on his face almost brought me to my knees. This small gesture on my part that required such little effort validated this young person’s accomplishments. I was reminded of and humbled by the significance I have been given the opportunity to have over others as a teacher.
So, new teachers show up for your students. As a graduate of Catholic High School, I knew nothing of the traditions of NISH. Now, I bleed Black and Gold. This gives you an investment into your school. From my experience, genuinely caring about them, being a presence in their lives results in students being more open, willing to work and meet expectations. If you are willing to show up for them, they become more willing to show up for you. I find it also rejuvenates me. Prepping, teaching, grading can be wearing and cause you to forget the reason you became a teacher - to make a difference. Being actively involved helps you to regroup and remember why you do what you do.
Q: What is a moment from your career that you’ll never forget?
A: There are so many moments. Many of the most memorable ones have a common thread.
One of my former colleagues once advised me to write it all down because one day, I would reflect on things and think “Did that really happen?” The unexpected things that occur as you help put on a prom, graduation, homecoming dance, senior night for soccer, first football program of the season, ring ceremony, morning pep rally, afternoon pep rally…. The common thread is that I was not alone in these ventures. My colleagues were with me and they are whom I will never forget. How could I? They have become some of my closest, dearest friends, mentors, therapists, exercise partners, “aunts”, “uncles”, “grandparents” to my own child. This resulted not from professional developments we’ve attended. It is the result of years of not only showing up for our students but showing up for each other as well. You never forget your family.