Teacher Name: Noel Migues
School: New Iberia Senior High School
Position: Math Teacher
Q: How long have you been an educator or a staff member within education?
A: I just completed my 11th year as a math teacher at NISH. Iberia Parish Schools have been a part of my life for as long as I can remember though. I attended Dodson Elementary, Belle Place Middle School and I’m a 2004 graduate of NISH.
Q: What positions have you held? For how long?
A: I currently teach Algebra II, Algebra III and Pre-Calculus. In previous years I have taught Math Essentials, Geometry, Business Math and Advanced Math. I’ve been a part of the Iberia Parish Summer School program for 11 years where I have taught Math Remediation and tutored students in all areas of Math. I also served as NISH Math Department Head for 2 years. I contribute to numerous extracurricular activities. I have been the football statistician since 2011. I served for 9 years as the assistant Softball coach, Boys’ Basketball Statistician for eight years, and the Spirit Committee Sponsor for 10 years where I coordinate pep-rallies and Homecoming Festivities for students. I was one of the class sponsors for the Class of 2014. Additionally, I co-coordinate the make-up center after school and I’m a member of the 504 committee. I’m currently on our graduation committee, assisting with diplomas. This year will be my first year as co-coordinator of our NISH football program sold at home football games. Outside of school, for the past 5 years I have served on the Iberia Parish Project Graduation Board for Catholic High, Loreauville, NISH and Westgate.
Q: What is/was your favorite position as an educator?
A: Being in the classroom every day with my students is by far my favorite position. I love interacting with my students and teaching math. It is special working with seniors. They’re young adults about to enter the real world and being able to be a part of their last chapter of high school is something I cherish. Being a NISH alumna I’m able to share some of the same traditions with my students which is an indescribable feeling. It just means a little bit more. I’m proud of where I came from and I want my students to be proud and enjoy their high school experience. Being a teacher that can break down the barriers and build their confidence is something I thrive on. Seeing the light bulb moments never gets old. It is actually what keeps me going!
Q: What changes have you noticed from your first year to now?
A: Education is continuously changing; standards, curriculum, technology and testing. When I started teaching it was on a block schedule (4 classes for 90 minutes, 2 semesters) and now we have 7 period days and keep the same students all year long. On this schedule I have more time to remediate and do more activities with the students. All students have access to Chromebook now which has changed the way daily lessons are presented tremendously.
Q: What are your future plans (retirement, promotion, etc.)?
A: I enjoy being a classroom teacher. I do have goals and would like to move into an administrative position in the future. I was born and raised in Iberia Parish, being a teacher here and being able to give back to the community that has given me so much is what I was meant to do. I want to see our schools and students succeed and I want to be around to see them come back to Iberia Parish. It’s a special place to me and my family.
Q: What advice would you give to a new teacher or to anyone thinking about entering the world of education?
A: Everyday is different and can be exciting. Getting involved with extracurricular activities really helps to build relationships with your students and those students are excited to show you what they excel at outside of the classroom. If being an educator is really in your heart, then there is nothing that will stand in your way from being the best educator that your students need. It is a sun up to sun down kind of job. Teaching takes a whole lot of perseverance, work ethic, a big heart and selflessness. It is a hard job, but it is so worth it.
Q: What is a moment from your career that you’ll never forget?
A: So many special moments stand out from the past 11 years, but seeing my former students graduate college, build their careers, start families and become successful is so much greater than any memory made in the classroom. I have visited the hospitals, gone to funerals, weddings, baby showers, and much more for my former students who mean more to me than they’ll ever know.
The special moments don’t come from the standards I’m supposed to teach or the tests I need to prepare my students for. The special moments come from attending extracurricular activities to support the students with my coworkers. Some of my coworkers are my best friends and biggest supporters. I love the relationships I build with students, but the memories I make with my co-workers is what keeps me sane!