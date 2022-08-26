Q: How long have you been an educator or a staff member within education?
A: 21 years
Q:What positions have you held? For how long?
A: I was a 7/8 ELA teacher at Catholic High-6 years; Jeanerette High School- 11 years (taught 9th-12th, DE and AP classes); Loreauville High School-3 years & my 1st as a librarian
Q: What is/was your favorite position as an educator?
A: It's always where I am.
Q: What changes have you noticed from your first year to now?
A: I've seen technology and curricula get more advanced and complicated. We sometimes forget that it's important to teach the basic skills before attempting to approach bigger ideas.
Q: What are your future plans (retirement, promotion, etc.)?
A: I plan to retire in 11-16 years as the librarian at LHS.
Q: What advice would you give to a new teacher or to anyone thinking about entering the world of education?
A: Follow your heart, not your pocketbook. Always keep learning, and always have a back up plan.
Q: What is a moment from your career that you’ll never forget?
A: There have been so many, both good and bad, that I cannot choose just one. They have all made me who I am today, personally and professionally. The ones that make me feel the greatest are when I see former students and they share with me how successful and happy they are.