Q: How long have you been an educator or a staff member within education?
A: I have been an educator for 28 years
Q:What positions have you held? For how long?
A: I have been a Math teacher for all 28 years
-9 years at New Iberia Freshman High/Westgate High School teaching
Algebra I and Geometry
-1 year at Belle Place Middle teaching 8th grade Math
-18 years and counting at Loreauville High School teaching Algebra I,
Algebra II, Algebra III, Business Math, LSU Math 1021 Dual Enrollment
Q: What is/was your favorite position as an educator?
A: It’s hard to pick but I think I would have to say my favorite position as an educator would be teaching LSU Math 1021 Dual Enrollment. It is challenging but so rewarding.
Q: What changes have you noticed from your first year to now?
A: The biggest change that I have noticed from my 1st year to now would be the emphasis of state testing. When I 1st started teaching there was no state testing. It wasn’t until the year I taught 8th grade math that LEAP testing began. And from there each year more and more state tests have been added.
Q: What are your future plans (retirement, promotion, etc.)?
A: My future plans are to continue teaching (hopefully getting through DROP) taking one year at a time until it no longer becomes what I love to do.
Q: What advice would you give to a new teacher or to anyone thinking about entering the world of education?
A: My advice for a new teacher or anyone thinking about entering the world of education is to always teach with the kids’ best interest in mind. In a world full of negativity we need more teachers with compassion. Show them you care and they will jump through hoops for you. Hearing a student say “Thanks for caring” makes my job so worthwhile.
Q: What is a moment from your career that you’ll never forget?
A: I would have to say one moment in my career that I’ll never forget was being sent home for the Covid Pandemic. While sitting in class with an Algebra II group of students, I can still remember their responses/reactions after being told. They were (as well as I) stunned. The majority of this same group of kids came back the next year for Algebra III ready to give it their all to learn the information that they had lost over those 3 months of not returning to school their junior year.