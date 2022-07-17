Name: Christina Hulin
School: Johnston-Hopkins Elementary School
Current position: Principal
Q: How long have you been an educator or a staff member within education?
A: I have been an educator for 20 years, all of which have been here in Iberia Parish.
Q:What positions have you held? For how long?
A: I began my career at Westgate High School and taught English for 6 years. Following that, I was a school librarian and mentor teacher for 4 years at Johnston Street Elementary, which became Johnston-Hopkins after an elementary school merger. At Johnston-Hopkins I have served in various roles, such as master teacher (5 years), assistant principal (2.5 years), and principal (2.5 years).
Q: What is/was your favorite position as an educator?
A: I’d have to say it’s a toss up between master teacher and principal! I absolutely loved being a master teacher. My passion is curriculum and instruction and, in the master teacher position, I was able to fully immerse myself in what I love. In this position, I delivered job-embedded professional development to teachers, supported and coached them with curriculum and instruction, and researched and field-tested instructional strategies within my school. I felt like the master teacher position allowed me to have a great impact on teachers and students at the school level. Being chosen as principal, though, I’d have to say has been the greatest honor of my career. Knowing that so many people trust in me and have faith in me to lead the school towards continued growth is such a privilege--and one that I don’t take lightly. Having the opportunity to work with students, teachers, the school’s leadership teams, parents, and the community has helped me to make an even broader, positive impact on the school.
Q: What changes have you noticed from your first year to now?
A: Technology has changed so much from my first year to now. When I first started teaching, we were still using chalkboards and overhead projectors. Now, all of our classrooms are equipped with ActivBoards (interactive Smart Boards) and all of our students have chromebooks. The world is at our fingertips and the possibilities in the classroom are endless!
Q: What are your future plans (retirement, promotion, etc.)?
A: I would love to work as an instructional coach once again, but on a larger scale. My dream is to work with educators and schools across the state and the nation, focusing on best practices to enhance student achievement.
Q: What advice would you give to a new teacher or to anyone thinking about entering the world of education?
A: Never underestimate the power of relationships. Take the time to get to know your students, their families, your co-workers, the stakeholders in your school community. Relationships are at the foundation of everything you will do as an educator. When people know that you truly care, there’s no limit to what you will be able to accomplish together. I have always valued relationships and worked hard to build meaningful connections with the students that I taught. When I taught my students at Westgate High School, I had no idea that 20 years later I would be the principal at Johnston-Hopkins. However, fast forward 20 years: Many of the students that I taught at WHS are now the parents of the students at the school I lead today. Those relationships have been essential to the progress Johnston-Hopkins has made as a school.
Q: What is a moment from your career that you’ll never forget?
A: I’ll never forget the day that we found out Johnston-Hopkins had become a “C” rated school. This may not seem like a big deal to a lot of people, but it was HUGE for us! This was when we felt like we could finally see all of our hard work paying off. Not only was Johnston-Hopkins a “C” rated school, but that year we also earned an “A” in student progress and contributed to Iberia Parish having only “A, B, or C” rated schools. It’s definitely a moment I’ll never forget!