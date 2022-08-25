Q: How long have you been an educator or a staff member within education?
A: I have a total of 23 1/2 years in education. Twenty-one of them have been in Iberia Parish.
Q: What positions have you held? For how long?
A: 2 1/2 years as a teacher in private education.
17.5 years as teacher in
2 years as SchoolTech Facilitator
1 1/2 years as school administrator
1 year as district supervisor
Q: What is/was your favorite position as an educator?
A: My favorite position as an educator is my current position as Principal of Iberia Parish Career and Career and Technical Education Supervisor for Iberia Parish School System.
Q: What changes have you noticed from your first year to now?
A: Soooo much has changed. I explain education as a pendulum; we are constantly swinging from one end to the other. If you do not handle change well, education is not for you. The big change that has staying power is technology. When I began teaching I taught typing on an electric typewriter and accounting with paper, pencils, and rulers. Technology started making its way into education through my discipline of Business and has now infiltrated the entire educational system and is here to stay.
Q: What are your future plans? Retirement, promotion, etc.
A: I have achieved my career goal of Principal of IPCC and CTE Supervisor so I have no promotional plans. My only plan is to be the BEST Administrator/Supervisor that I can be and make IPCC and IPSB bigger, better, stronger. Retirement is out there somewhere but I am not thinking about that right now.
Q: What advice would you give to a new teacher or to anyone thinking about entering the world of education?
A: DO IT! Is it tough? YES! Does it wear you down sometimes? YES! Are there things I do not like and do not have authority to fix? YES! But, I have never regretted my decision to be an educator. Other than being a mom, nothing has given me so much joy than watching students achieve more than they thought they could.
Q: What is a moment from your career that you’ll never forget?
A: There have been many wonderful moments in my career and therefore many that I will not forget. My BEST unforgettable moments are those where my students achieved a goal that they didn’t believe they could because I would not let them quit.