Current position: Lead Teacher/ Instructional Coach
Q: How long have you been an educator or a staff member within education?
A: I started teaching at New Iberia Senior High and just finished my ninth year there!
Q:What positions have you held? For how long?
A: At NISH I taught English for one year and Social Studies (I am certified in both) for most of my career (8 of the 9 years) teaching government and U.S History.
Q: What is/was your favorite position as an educator?
A: I have always enjoyed teaching government as there as so many topics, changes and different stances on issues that students can connect to as it affects their daily lives either directly or indirectly.
Q: What changes have you noticed from your first year to now?
A: There have been many curriculum and testing shifts in the past nine years. Teaching has evolved into higher level priority content focusing on content standards, students making claims and citing evidence using multiple sources.
Q: What are your future plans (retirement, promotion, etc.)?
A: I have just accepted a lead teacher/ instructional coach position at Iberia Middle School and am so excited to embark on this new journey. I am trading in my Yellow Jacket wings and becoming a Marlin! I aspire to be a principal one day, using my Master’s in Educational Leadership using my knowledge and skills to positively impact a school.
Q: What advice would you give to a new teacher or to anyone thinking about entering the world of education?
A: Stay positive, be optimistic and remain open to change. Teaching must evolve no matter what year you are in or what content is taught. Focus on your individual strengths, work on your weaknesses and allow room for improvement.
Q: What is a moment from your career that you’ll never forget?
A: As a new teacher and 2006 graduate of New Iberia Senior High, I was blessed to begin my career working alongside teachers that once taught me. I’ll never forget the day Coach Kevin Hardy retired, it really hit me hard. At NISH he taught me U.S History and then Western Civilization as an elective. Because of Coach Hardy, I gained a love for learning about the past and wanted to become a teacher as his passion and knowledge of history fueled my curiosity! Once he retired, I moved into his classroom and reminded myself everyday of the impact his teaching had on my career and how I hoped to reach my students in the same capacity.