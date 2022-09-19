Experienced Educators: Highland Baptist Christian School’s Tim Sensley BY MATTHEW LOUVIERE THE DAILY IBERIAN Matthew Louviere SPORTS DIRECTOR Author email Sep 19, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email facebook.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Teacher Name: Tim SensleySchool: Highland Baptist Christian SchoolPosition: AdministratorQ: How long have you been an educator or a staff member within education?A: 22 yearsQ:What positions have you held? For how long?A: Teacher, coach, and administratorQ: What is/was your favorite position as an educator?A: CoachingQ: What changes have you noticed from your first year to now?A: Need for kids to feel comfortable and lovedQ: What are your future plans (retirement, promotion, etc.)?A: Continue until God tells me otherwiseQ: What advice would you give to a new teacher or to anyone thinking about entering the world of education?A: Make sure that you are called because you will face many challenges that will make you question that calling. You won’t retire early from this profession; so make sure it’s your calling.Q: What is a moment from your career that you’ll never forget?A: Seeing my former students reach back out to me and thank me for the love and support they received from me. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Educator Teacher A: Education School Tim Sensley Career Highland Baptist Christian School Back Matthew Louviere SPORTS DIRECTOR Author email Follow Matthew Louviere Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Sugar Cane Festival kicks off this week Loreauville trucker dies in semi truck rollover accident Louviere pleasantly surprised team wins with 12.34 pounds Local Crappie Masters fishing for national title at Grenada Lake in Miss. ARREST REPORTS Yellow Jackets continue to improve under Lierman Father, infant child in hospital after head-on crash Second day of special teal season a charm for Elias brothers in marsh Not missing out on 40th reunion again Bears' defense not enough to hold off St. John Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit