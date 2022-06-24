Teacher Name: Ellen Louviere
School: Iberia Parish
Position: 8th grade Louisiana History
Q: How long have you been an educator or a staff member within education?
A: I have been in education for 18 years. I started my career in Jefferson Parish and have spent the last decade in Iberia Parish.
Q:What positions have you held? For how long?
A: I started my teaching career at East Jefferson High School in Metairie, LA. The next 3 years I spent at West Jefferson High School in Harvey, LA, where I taught World Geography and American History. After 4 years in the classroom, I accepted a central office position with the Technology Department as a Technology Integration Specialist. I held this position for 4 years before I moved to New Iberia. This position allowed me to work with all grade levels and show teachers how to incorporate technology into everyday lessons. I was also given the opportunity to participate in several school community projects with The National World War II Museum, The National Parks Service/Chalmette Battlefield, and Destrehan Plantation. I am currently a social studies teacher at Anderson Middle for 10 years, and have served as a mentor teacher to student teachers from ULL for the past 7 years. I teach 8th grade Louisiana History.
Q: What is/was your favorite position as an educator?
A: My favorite position as an educator is an 8th grade teacher. I think 8th grade is the sweet spot of middle school. The kids mature over the summer between 7th and 8th grade. It is nice to see them come back in August of their 8th grade year and see how much they have grown and changed over just a few short months. I find it is the time where they are starting to figure out what type of person they are going to become. It is nice knowing that I may have a small influence over that.
Q: What changes have you noticed from your first year to now?
A: The biggest change I have noticed about education over the last eighteen years is the shift from learning to testing. So much pressure is put on the administrators, teachers, and students to pass the state standardized tests. Much of the teacher’s autonomy has been taken away and the curriculum has moved to scripted lessons. It doesn’t allow for much creativity or self expression.
Q: What are your future plans (retirement, promotion, etc.)?
A: My current plans are to continue teaching and complete the Drop program. I would like to retire at the beach and maybe substitute a few days a week to keep busy.
Q: What advice would you give to a new teacher or to anyone thinking about entering the world of education?
A: It takes a special person to be a teacher. I think there is a general misconception that if you went to school then you can teach. Being an educator is so much more than just regurgitating facts. On a daily basis we hold the role of teacher, counselor, nurse, mediator, motivator, role model, and handwriting expert just to name a few. It is not a job you can do for the paycheck. You’ve got to love kids and figure out what ages and subjects best suit your personality.
Q: What is a moment from your career that you’ll never forget?
A: This year I was honored at the United Way of Acadiana Teacher Awards. It was like the Oscars for teachers. I was honored for my work with ULL as a mentor teacher. It was completely unexpected seeing as I was the only teacher not from Lafayette Parish to receive an award that night. My two student teachers I had for the 21-22 school year each wrote beautiful letters and nominated me. It is always nice to feel appreciated, but extra nice knowing that I am helping to produce competent qualified teachers that will stay in Iberia Parish.