Name: Inette Malveaux
School: Anderson Middle School
Current position: 7th and 8th grade History Teacher
Q: How long have you been an educator or a staff member within education?
A: I’ve been an educator for 16 years, all in Iberia Parish at Anderson.
Q:What positions have you held? For how long?
A: I started my career teaching Computer Literacy for 1 year. Then in 2007 I began teaching Louisiana History while completing my alternative certification. In 2019, I began teaching US history due to teacher reductions. I’ve also been the 504 coordinator and I’ve been the Co-Beta sponsor for the last 7 years along with Mrs Ellen Louviere.
Q: What is/was your favorite position as an educator?
A: My favorite position has been teaching 8th grade. While teaching both 7th and 8th grade, I’ve noticed the difference in maturity between the grade levels. The 7th graders are discovering where they fit in and the 8th graders are looking toward high school. Regardless of the grade, what I truly love is seeing the ah-ha or “light bulb” moments on my students’ faces when they finally understand the material we are covering.
Q: What changes have you noticed from your first year to now?
A: Education is always evolving, changing, progressing, however the biggest change I’ve seen in the last 16 years is the shift from teaching to learn and understand to teaching to test. Students, teachers, and administrators are under an immense amount of pressure now to make sure that all students achieve a certain mark.
Q: What are your future plans (retirement, promotion, etc.)?
A: I plan to remain in the classroom with my students until retirement. I love what I do despite the daily challenges that we face. Upon retirement, I would love to travel more and buy a condo at the beach. (I guess that’s not a discreet hint)
Q: What advice would you give to a new teacher or to anyone thinking about entering the world of education?
A: I would suggest to incoming educators to be open to asking questions and receiving help from your established educators. There is a plethora of knowledge walking to halls of every school in the Iberia Parish School System. Don’t be afraid to ask for help, clarification, or suggestions if needed.
Q: What is a moment from your career that you’ll never forget?
A: I always love to hear from students that I’ve taught. I appreciate when they say thank you for not giving up on me, not allowing me to slack off in your class. What absolutely moved me to tears just a few days ago was when a parent told me how much her kids enjoyed being in my class. She was near tears because she had never heard them speak like that about any of their teachers before; My heart was full.