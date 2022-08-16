Name: Roxanne Castille
School: Alternative Center for Education
Current position: ELA teacher
Q: How long have you been an educator or a staff member within education?
A: This fall will begin my 33rd year in the classroom.
Q:What positions have you held? For how long?
A: I have taught ELA 7-12, College English 1,2 and American Literature, American History, Yearbook and Newspaper. I spent the largest chunk of time at NISH during the 90’s and 2000’s. The faculty and students there were the best there was.
Q: What is/was your favorite position as an educator?
A: My favorite position was being a Sponsor for a club we called the Humanities Club. A co teacher, Mary Qualey, and I taught English and American History together and as part of the courses, we traveled to places we were studying. Example: one year we focused on the American Revolution and took students to Boston, New York, Atlanta and other important sites of the Eastern U.S.
Q: What changes have you noticed from your first year to now?
A: Teachers have less creative input; students are less likely to be inquisitive or risk taking. Technology is everywhere. But truly the teacher I am now is shaped by the students I have had in the past. I am not that teacher that walked into the classroom 33 years ago or 22 years
ago. I thank my students for the improvements to me.
Q: What are your future plans (retirement, promotion, etc.)?
A: etc. Since I technically retired years ago, I think I will continue to work with students for a while longer. I know I belong in the classroom. Students keep me young and alert
Q: What advice would you give to a new teacher or to anyone thinking about entering the world of education?
A: You will know early whether you are a teacher or not. Listen to yourself because teaching is not for the faint of heart. But stick with it, and you will find wonderful moments, great friends, challenges that change you and continual learning.
Q: What is a moment from your career that you’ll never forget?
A: I have so many moments that are unforgettable, but I remember that in the weeks after the World Trade Center was attacked and destroyed, I received 20 or more photos from former students who had traveled to New York with our class. The pictures were taken when we were there, but the private notes from students talking about our trip and their memories helped to remind me that what I do is significant.
Other important moments are when I see students who are successful at whatever they are doing, and they want to tell me about their lives.
Also, I love being tagged in social media posts because a student thought of me in that moment. I think of them all the time.
When I complain, and I do that too, I remember so many students and teachers I have met and lessons I have learned in those years ... What an education you get as a teacher.