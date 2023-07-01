When my family and I moved away from New Iberia just after Hurricane Katrina, we moved to another Wick Communications owned newspaper called The Daily Herald located in Roanoke Rapids, N.C.

My family and I had never lived on the East Coast before, so it was an absolute adventure every weekend as Roanoke Rapids is located only 11 miles south of the Virginia border on the I-95 corridor, and is only one and a half hours drive from either Raleigh, N.C. or Richmond, Va., and only a three hour drive to the Outer Banks (Atlantic Ocean) or Washington, D.C.



