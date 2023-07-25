The home of a man who was up close to American history.
An estate sale for the former home of New Iberia native John Betar will be held at Duperier Oaks Friday and Saturday.
Betar, who died in 2021, led a prolific life serving in the JAG Corps as a captain between 1962 and 1964 at the Pentagon. Betar served as a White House military social aide to presidents John F. Kennedy and Lyndon B Johnson and remained a close friend to both the Kennedy and Johnson families throughout his life.
“He led an interesting life,” estate sale appraiser Cheryl Cockrell said. “A lot of people knew about him back in the day and he was a collector.
From 1969 to 1985, Betar served in the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation’s (FDIC) Legal Division, holding several positions including administrative counsel, assistant general counsel, legislative counsel, and liaison officer in the Office of Congressional Relations. After his tenure at the FDIC, he joined the Bankers Roundtable (formerly, the Association of Bank Holding Companies) as legislative counsel until his retirement in 1994 when he moved back to New Iberia, where he resided until his passing, according to his obituary.
Cockrell is showcasing some of the belongings of Betar for the estate sale, which include Louisiana memorabilia like a first edition Huey Long book as well as walls from of original artwork that was collected over the years.
The estate sale will take place at 18 Duperier Oaks on Friday (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) and Saturday (9 a.m. to 1 p.m.).