rector
Buy Now

After than more than a year serving as interim priest, the Rev. Annie Etheredge will be officially installed as rector in mid-February. 

 BY COREY VAUGHN THE DAILY IBERIAN

For the past 18 months, the Rev. Annie Etheredge has quietly been making history at the Episcopal Church of the Epiphany in New Iberia.

After taking on an interim role as priest of the church following the departure of the Rev. Matt Woolett, Etheredge became the first female to preach, administer sacraments and perform the priestly duties of the historic Episcopal church.



Tags