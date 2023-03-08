faucet drinking water sink

The $26 million in Louisiana will be made available to communities as grants through EPA’s Emerging Contaminants in Small or Disadvantaged Communities (EC-SDC) Grant Program and will promote access to safe and clean water in small, rural, and disadvantaged communities while supporting local economies.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has announced $200 million to be spent on addressing emerging contaminants in drinking water in Louisiana and four other states.

The EPA said it's from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and will check "Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances" in drinking water in Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas.



