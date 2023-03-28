Entre Nous Club of Jeanerette
The Entre Nous Club of Jeanerette is now accepting applications for a $1,000 college scholarship given for one year, or $500 per semester.

Half of the funds are disbursed in August, upon receipt of proof of full-time college enrollment and the other half in January, upon receipt of evidence of a minimum GPA of 3.0 and full-time Spring enrollment.



