The Entre Nous Club of Jeanerette is now accepting applications for a $1,000 college scholarship given for one year, or $500 per semester.
Half of the funds are disbursed in August, upon receipt of proof of full-time college enrollment and the other half in January, upon receipt of evidence of a minimum GPA of 3.0 and full-time Spring enrollment.
Applicants must have a Jeanerette zip code (70544). The Entre Nous Scholarship is open to both traditional and non-traditional students at any point in their college studies. Past recipients of the scholarship may apply.
Current or former members of Entre Nous, their children and grandchildren, are not eligible for the Entre Nous Club of Jeanerette Scholarship.
Criteria considered for the scholarship award include financial need, ACT score, class ranking, a high school diploma or GED, acceptance at a college or university as a full-time student and a grade point average of at least 3.0.
Along with a completed application form, those interested in the scholarship must provide two letters of recommendation, one of which must be school-related. The other letter of recommendation may be from a personal contact that is not a relative.
Applicants must also submit a high-school (or college) transcript or the equivalent and be available for a personal interview.
Established by Entre Nous in 1996, the scholarship is renewable but not automatic. The scholarship will be announced in May for the 2022-23 academic year.
For consideration for the 2022-23 academic year, application forms and supporting materials are due to the scholarship chairperson by May 1. For application materials, more information or to send your completed application contact Sherry Bishop, Scholastic Chairperson, 424 Milmo St., Jeanerette, LA 70544, or by phone at 337-578-1897.