New Iberia native Natalie Kingston received an outstanding cinematography Emmy nomination for her work on the limited anthology drama series, “Blackbird.”
When the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards air Sept. 18, Kingston nomination in the series will be announced. Along with Kingston, three actors from the series, lead actor Taron Egerton, supporting actor Paul Walter Hauser and a posthumous nomination for Ray Liotta were announced as Emmy nominees.
HOW SHE STARTED
Kingston always knew she wanted to make films from behind the camera, even before she knew what cinematography was. The first time she picked up her family’s camcorder and hit record, she was hooked.
By the time 8th grade rolled around, she was adapting books into short films.
Kingston would go to the library to find children's books of stage plays and adapt them back home. Using the house in which her grandma still lives on Loreauville Road and an ominous building across the street as a set, Kingston made a short video called, “The Knight and the Spooky Mansion.” So when she needed an end-of-year final project, she was set to go.
Later, Kingston took Mrs. Morgan’s 10th-grade photography class which she said inspired her a great deal. They would go on field trips to film, then go back to the class and develop and assemble the film.
THE NEXT STEP
After graduating from New Iberia Senior High (NISH) in 1999, Kingston attended the University of Louisiana at Lafayette (ULL) to pursue a degree in Mass Communications. At the time, the film industry had not launched in New Orleans, and ULL didn't have a film school, so Mass Communications was the closest thing she could find.
After graduating, Kingston worked for a television station in Opelousas called KDCG, where she led a show called “Unconventional.” This is where Kingston said her film school really started.
“I look at that as really my film school because I had so much creative freedom with the show. I shot it, I directed it, I wrote it, and I worked with this host named Becky Ferris. We went all around the Acadiana region looking for unconventional, interesting people to interview,” Kingston said.
By the time Kingston closed that chapter of her life, Louisiana received film tax credits which incentivized the state to bolster its film industry and brought many new projects south. While filming for “Unconventional,” Kingston met producers working on a movie in Lafayette, which eventually secured her first job on a film set for a different low-budget drama filmed in East Texas.
This gave Kingston her first glimpse at the film world, and finally exposed her to the field of cinematography.
“It's really where I got a closer look at what a cinematographer did, and how they were in charge of creating the look for a film in terms of the lighting, the camera movement and the color and that really excited me,” Kingston said.
A NEW CAREER
From that point on, Kingston dedicated her time to pursuing cinematography. She worked as a camera assistant on several film sets and began making her own short films on the side. As time progressed, Kingston moved from short films and documentaries to music videos and feature films.
“Telling stories with the camera is really the seed that sparked it all. When I started to understand what you could do to make an audience feel a certain way, how you can move or not move the camera, how you can light things a certain way, how you can play with shadow and light and contrast and color to make people feel a certain way. That's still why I do what I do,” Kingston said.
“Blackbird” is Kingston's first series, so she encountered a unique set of challenges. The series had three directors in total, each directing their own episodes, Michaël R. Roskam, Joe Chapelle and Jim Mckay. Unlike in filming movies, the show creator gets ultimate say over the vision of the show.
A producer approached Kingston in March 2021 after which she met with the show's creator Dennis Lehane and the directors. “Blackbird” is a six-episode miniseries based on the 2010 novel “In with the Devil: a Fallen Hero, a Serial Killer, and a Dangerous Bargain for Redemption” by James Keene. It aired summer 2022 on Apple TV.
The showrunner wanted a unified visual style throughout the series, so they hired Kingston as the sole cinematographer. This is unusual amongst other Apple TV series like “The Crowded Room” with three cinematographers and “Silo” with five cinematographers. Kingston said she was ultimately thankful for this decision, as the project is exactly what she had been looking for.
“So I got the call about “Blackbird” and it kind of came out of the blue. My agent sent me the scripts and I read all six of them and I was immediately hooked and I thought the material was right up my alley. It was sort of like a dream project,” Kingston mused.
“Blackbird” filmed in New Orleans, which gave Kingston a welcome chance to return to her home state.
The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards airs Sept. 18 at 7 p.m., which may be postponed due to the ongoing Writers Guild of America and Screen Actors Guild strikes.