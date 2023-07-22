New Iberia native Natalie Kingston received an outstanding cinematography Emmy nomination for her work on the limited anthology drama series, “Blackbird.”

When the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards air Sept. 18, Kingston nomination in the series will be announced. Along with Kingston, three actors from the series, lead actor Taron Egerton, supporting actor Paul Walter Hauser and a posthumous nomination for Ray Liotta were announced as Emmy nominees.



AIDAN MILFORD / THE DAILY IBERIAN

Tags