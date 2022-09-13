The Louisiana House Ways and Means Committee held the first in a series of meetings Tuesday to discuss the state’s tax structure, with a focus on eliminating the state’s income tax.

Lawmakers during the 2022 legislative session approved House Resolution 178, which authorizes the House Ways and Means Committee to study Louisiana’s tax structure “and to make recommendations concerning eliminating the state tax levied on individual and corporate income and reforming state tax exemptions and credits.”



Tags