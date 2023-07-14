Eggs and Issues postponed From staff reports Jul 14, 2023 Jul 14, 2023 Updated 18 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce postponed their upcoming Eggs and Issues for the legislative override session next week.The GICC doesn't have a new date yet, but will announce it as early as possible. Originally, the event was going to be held July 20 at the Sliman Theater.GICC President Thomas Falgout reassured that any tickets purchased will be honored at the rescheduled event and anyone who can't make the new date can refund their ticket.According to representative Blake Miguez, the primary focus of the session addresses legislation relating to gender affirmation for youth and in education environments.For more information and further updates, check out the GICC's website at iberiachamber.org or their Facebook page. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Internet Politics See more e-editions Today's Edition e-Edition Daily Iberian July 15, 2023 7 hrs ago Most Popular A diamond in the 'ruff' as the Dawg House opens in New Iberia New Iberia law firm teams up with top Teche-area talent in latest NIL deal Emeril Lagasse crew got down and dirty in New Iberia with the Okra Man A school is part of New Iberia's demolition projects Diocese of Lafayette to honor Babineaux Train tracks? Pick another place for a selfie New homes and upgrades to three New iberia businesses total over $3 million A championship performance as IPAL's High School Musical debuts PHOTO GALLERY: Emeril Lagasse film crew in New Iberia Felicite's Landing construction ongoing Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit