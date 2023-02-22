soeaks
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks at a dedication ceremony for a Hurricane and Storm Damage Risk Reduction System (file photo).

Gov. John Bel Edwards proposed an executive budget on Friday that includes significant pay raises for teachers, large infrastructure investments, and increased spending in several departments.

Edwards presented a proposed budget for the 2024 fiscal year to the Joint Legislative Committee on the Budget that includes $2,000 raises for educators and $1,000 raises for support staff, which the governor hopes to increase by $1,000 for teachers if estimated revenues continue to rise.



