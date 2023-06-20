Beau Beaullieu
Beau Beaullieu’s legislation utilizes the existing Uniform Local Sales Tax Board to accomplish the same without increasing the size of government or costs for taxpayers.

A more streamlined system for Louisiana businesses to remit local sales taxes is on the way with legislation signed into law by Gov. John Bel Edwards this week.

New Iberia Republican Rep. Beau Beaullieu, sponsor of House Bill 558, told The Center Square Edwards’ signature on Wednesday will begin the process of shifting the local sales tax collection system from the Department of Revenue to the Louisiana Uniform Local Sales Tax Board.







John is a two-time national columnist of the year and AP award-winner in Texas and New York for breaking news, videos and sports. He earned the Thomas J. Bulson Investigative Journalism award and has appeared on CNBC's American Greed, FOX and CNN.