Gov. John Bel Edwards signed the state's $45 billion budget.

 By VICTOR SKINNER THE CENTER SQUARE

Gov. John Bel Edwards restored $100 million in additional funding for the Louisiana Department of Health through line-item vetoes of the state budget bill.

Edwards’ signature on House Bill 1, the $45 billion budget approved in the waning minutes of the 2023 legislative session, came with five line-item vetoes to free up $125 million used to restore funding in other areas.



