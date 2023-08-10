gov
Buy Now

Louisiana hasn’t carried out an execution in 13 years, all while spending over $7.7 millions of dollars annually on the defense of condemned individuals. Gov. John Bel Edwards is pressing members of the state pardon board to reconsider the fate of 56 individuals facing death sentences in Louisiana.

 By WES MULLER LOUISIANA ILLUMINATOR

Gov. John Bel Edwards is pressing members of the state pardon board to reconsider the fate of 56 individuals facing death sentences in Louisiana, putting him at odds with an opinion from Attorney General Jeff Landry that says the board can’t take up the cases.

The condemned men, all held at the state penitentiary in Angola, have collectively asked the Board of Pardons and Committee on Parole, along with the governor, to convert their death sentences to life imprisonment. Edwards has recently made public overtures in opposition to capital punishment, citing his pro-life religious beliefs.



Tags