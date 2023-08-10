The first female commissioner of the State Pesticide Committee of Louisiana Sister Helen Vinton died this month at the age of 91.
Sister Helen Vinton, the only woman representing Louisianians on the State Pesticide Committee after being appointed by Secretary of Agriculture Bob Odom, died on Aug. 5.
As a member of the commission Vinton exposed the dangers of pesticides to communities and to the large fish kills in 1991, according to a prepared statement from the Southern Mutual Help Association.
Those who knew her called Vinton the state’s most active advocate for safer use of farm chemicals, exposing unenforced regulations on safe pesticide usage and demanding stricter pesticide-label guidelines with harsher penalties for misuse. Vinton brought public attention and was the sole commissioner calling for stricter control of crop-dusting, according to the SMHA.
Vinton went on to work with Jackie Judice, owner of the Northside Plantation to change how sugar cane harvesting was done by leaving the green leaves to be incorporated into soil improvement. Leaving less trash at the mills and increasing the farmers’ financial return were also issues she worked on.
“She believed in leaving the organics to be incorporated into the soil, thus reducing the burning which impacted area resident's health,” according to the statement. “She studied and worked with Allan Savory, a renowned specialist in sustainable agriculture, teaching farmers about dangers of chemicals in the soil.”
After implementing the recommendations, Judice went on to win the high-yield award in the first year.
"The best solutions are those that are mutually beneficial for all parties involved," Vinton was known to say. "Farmers make more money, communities are healthier, and the relations are better for long-term support of America's agricultural sector."
Vinton entered the Sisters of Providence Congregation in St. Mary of the Woods in Indiana on July 22, 1953 and came to Louisiana in 1980 as the life quality director and senior executive officer for the Southern Mutual Help Association in New Iberia. She served as rural specialist on environmental issues, working closely with farmer and fishing families.
Vinton was on the front line after Hurricanes Katrina and Rita, never hesitating to go to the most devastated areas by hopping into helicopters to assess the damages. She was a major part in helping to recover 1,064 homes, businesses and churches.
She was inducted into the Public Interest Hall of Fame for outstanding leadership and commitment to social justice by OMB, received the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Award, featured in “Women Pioneers of the Louisiana Environmental Movement,” co-founded the 13-state Southern Sustainable Agriculture Working Group and received the St. Mother Theodore Guerin Medallion from St. Mary of the Woods College.
Vinton had a passion for justice and sharing resources. As a biology teacher in the 1960s, she influenced many lives, with former students remembering her as ahead of her time.
“They called her ‘the original Mother Earth’ and ‘a woman for all time, the seeds she planted have grown in many directions.’ She credited a deep passion for the land for her life’s journey from the Sand Hills of Nebraska to the Louisiana bayous.