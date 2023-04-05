St. Peter’s Catholic Church will be celebrating the Easter Triduum this weekend to finish off the Lenten year and celebrate the Easter holiday.
A Mass of the Lord’s Supper will be held on Holy Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
The Triduum begins at sundown on Holy Thursday with the Lord’s Supper. During the liturgy, the priest washes the feet of 12 parishioners recalling that just as Jesus washed the feet of the apostles so must we do in service to one another, according to a prepared statement.
After celebrating the Eucharist, the congregation will gather to pray in silent adoration in Christ’s Eucharistic Presence, which commemorates His agony in the garden and His request to His disciples to spend an hour with Him.
On Good Friday, a celebration of the Lord’s Passion and veneration of the Cross will take place at 3 p.m.
The congregation will gather for the celebration of the Lord’s Passion. The event is not a Mass but a liturgy where the church focuses prayer on the cross of Christ, His sacrifice and death.
During the liturgy, congregants have the opportunity to adore and venerate a relic of the true cross, expressing love and adoration for what Jesus did.
On Holy Saturday, a 8 p.m. vigil will take place Saturday evening. The apex of the Triduum will occur when the church celebrates the Great Paschal Vigil, beginning with the church in darkness and lighting of the new Easter fire.
It is a true vigil where those attending stay away to hear the stories of salvation, usher in the proclamation of Christ’s Resurrection, baptize a new member into Christ’s Church, renew the baptismal promises and feast at the table of the heavenly kingdom.
Three masses will take place on Easter Sunday at 7:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. A celebration of the resurrection will take place throughout the day.
The Outdoor Stations of the Cross will also take place on Good Friday at 9 a.m. The stations will be led by the First Communion students of the parish, and all children and families are invited to attend.
After the 10:30 a.m. Mass on Easter Sunday, a resurrection Easter egg hunt will take place on the St. Peter’s Catholic Church grounds, with special prizes for all age groups.
