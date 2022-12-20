A major change to New Iberia motorists access to U.S. 90 has been delayed.
Citing inclement weather, the Louisiana Department of Transportation on Tuesday announced it was delaying the closure of three eastbound on-ramps to U.S. 90 at Lewis and Center Streets and Avery Island Road. The closures were to have been implemented last Saturday, but LDOT officials are now delaying the closures until Jan. 5.
In addition, the closure of the eastbound Lewis Street exit on U.S. 90 has also been delayed until Jan. 5. While the delay will stretch across two and a half weeks, there has not been a new end date to the closures. LDOT projects the closures to end by May 1, weather permitting.
The closures are necessary for the reconstruction of U.S. 90 Eastbound.
Detours will be posted that consist of routing traffic on all affected roadways. Traffic will be able to access the U.S. 90 Eastbound entrance ramp at LA 83 (Weeks Island Road).
There is already a 10-foot lane restriction on all oversized loads on U.S. 90 East and Westbound from LA 14 (Center Street) to LA 83 (Weeks Island Road).
Emergency Vehicles will not have access through the entire area.
DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.