A major change to New Iberia motorists access to U.S. 90 has been delayed.

Citing inclement weather, the Louisiana Department of Transportation on Tuesday announced it was delaying the closure of three eastbound on-ramps to U.S. 90 at Lewis and Center Streets and Avery Island Road. The closures were to have been implemented last Saturday, but LDOT officials are now delaying the closures until Jan. 5.



