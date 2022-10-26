Teche Area residents can go out to the polls starting this week to vote early for the many ballot options for the Nov. 8 election.
Early voting started Tuesday and will run until Nov. 1 in Louisiana on all days except Oct. 30. Residents can head to the Registrar of Voters office in their respective parishes to cast a ballot.
Apart from state races that include a U.S. Senator, U.S. Representative and member of the Public Service Commission, many Iberia Parish voters will be casting a vote for an Iberia Parish School Board member.
Five school board districts have more than one candidate running and will have a choice to face for the elected seat.
New Iberia voters will also decide whether to rededicate a 6.85 millage for sewer debt that is currently on the books and instead use it for maintenance of New Iberia roads.
The measure is part of a larger plan to provide a continuing source of income for road repairs and maintenance in New Iberia, Mayor Freddie DeCourt has said.
St. Martin and St. Mary parishes also have school board elections happening on Nov. 8, and the town of Baldwin will see four candidates running for the position of mayor after current Mayor Abel Prejean did not seek reelection.
Ten candidates will be seeking to be elected to the Baldwin Board of Aldermen as well. Because the town is not divided into districts, the five candidates with the most votes will be selected.
Early voting numbers for this election season will be published when polls close on Nov. 1.