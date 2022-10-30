Teche Area residents seeking to early vote for the Nov. 8 election still have the opportunity to do so.
Early voting continues Monday and Tuesday in Iberia, St. Martin and St. Mary parishes.
In state elections, Iberia voters will be casting a ballot on a U.S. Senator and U.S. Congressman seats, with Sen. John Kennedy and Rep. Clay Higgins both vying for re-election.
A 3rd Circuit Court of Appeals judges race will also be taking place, with candidates Valerie Garrett and Ledricka Thierry both running for the seat.
Public Service Commissioner Mike Francis will also be seeking re-election against opponents Keith Bodin and Shalon Latour.
In local elections, four school board members are running races for re-election in their respective districts.
District 2 board member Elvin Pradia is facing a re-election bid against Whiland Williams, and District 3 board member Jay McDonald will be doing the same against candidate Ragen Borel.
In District 10, incumbent Rachel Segura will be facing candidates Suzette Charpentier and Joshua Trosclair in a re-election bid.
Board member Kenric “Mushy” Fremin will be running for re-election against candidate Rachael Toups in District 14 as well.
Two propositions will be on the ballot in Iberia Parish as well. A proposition to renew a ¼% sales and use tax. The tax is dedicated toward the Iberia Parish Mosquito Abatement District to provide ground and aerial spraying, mosquito larvicideEarl, mosquito populations monitoring and disease surveillance.
New Iberia voters will also decide whether to rededicate a 6.85 millage for sewer debt that is currently on the books and instead use it for maintenance of New Iberia roads.
The measure is part of a larger plan to provide a continuing source of income for road repairs and maintenance in New Iberia.
