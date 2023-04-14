Early voting for the April 29 election begins Saturday and ends April 22.
The election includes a vote for a $62 million bond renewal for the Iberia Parish School Board. The bond has been approved by Iberia Parish voters for decades in order for the school district to perform upgrades and needed projects.
Superintendent of Schools Heath Hulin has promoted the approval of the renewal for months, and has also listed some of the projects the district will be performing if approved.
One of the biggest projects will include the $19 million relocation of Anderson Middle School. Hulin said the project will turn the school into a state-of-the-art middle school campus for New Iberia’s West End, and will be located at the current site of Sugarland Elementary.
Other projects tied to the bond renewal include roof replacements for Belle Place Middle School and an expansion of the cafeteria of Loreauville High School.
Facility upgrades for the indoor athletic facfilities at the high schools in the district will also be conducted, including the refurbishment of gym floors and the installation of new bleachers.
The expansion of the Iberia Parish Career Center to include more programs is projected to cost $14 million and tied to the bond, and vast technology upgrades for security and also Chromebooks and networking are included as well.
For some Jeanerette residents, a general election will also be taking place. A Ward 3 election between Jeanerette Alderman Butch Bourgeois and opponent Trenia Joseph will be voted on by ward residents.
Bourgeois garnered 47 percent of the vote, or 127 voters during the March primary election. Joseph, who received 37 percent, or 100 votes in her favor. Candidate Monica Duplantis finished third, with 16 percent, or 42 votes.