On Thursday morning, Louisiana State Police Troop I was notified of a vehicle crash on US Highway 167 south of Derek Road in Vermilion Parish. The crash claimed the life of 44-year-old Michael A. Zuvich, Jr. of Maurice.
The initial investigation revealed a 2022 Tao Tao Lancer-150 motorcycle, being driven by Zuvich, was traveling north in the outside lane of US 167. At the same time a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Gage Prejean of Erath, was also headed north on US 167. The Silverado struck the rear of the motorcycle causing Zuvich to be ejected. After being ejected into the lane of travel, Zuvich was struck by a northbound Jeep Cherokee.
Despite wearing a DOT approved helmet, Zuvich suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Prejean and the driver of the Cherokee were both properly restrained and reported no injuries. They both submitted a breath sample which indicated no alcohol in either of their systems. Both were evaluated and showed no signs of impairment. A blood sample from Zuvich was submitted for analysis.
Prejean was cited for careless operation and the crash remains under investigation.
