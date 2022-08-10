Jeanerette has a new alderman following a selection process and swearing in during Monday’s regular board meeting.
Ray Duplechain was unanimously voted on to succeed Louis Lancon, who announced his resignation as alderman last month due to leaving the area.
Duplechain said he lives across the street from the former residence of Lancon, and if appointed would like to focus on cleaning Main Street as well as improving race relations in Jeanerette.
After the board reviewed two candidates during Monday night’s meeting, Duplechain’s nomination was recommended in a letter from Lancon to the board.
Clerk of Court David Ditch, who was present at the meeting, performed the swearing in and Duplechain immediately took his seat in the process.
Due to election season for the Jeanerette mayor and board positions taking place next March, Mayor Carol Bourgeois Jr. said a special election was not needed since election season is drawing near.
In other business, the board tabled a vote to overturn a veto Bourgeois had recently signed off on regarding a change to the city’s charter.
The proposed ordinance would change a sentence in the police section of the charter to read that officers would be under “the general supervision of the chief of police” rather than the current text that says under “the general supervision of the mayor.”
The ordinance was proposed by Alderman Clarence Clark during last month’s meeting, which involved several heated exchanges between the alderman, mayor and even members of the Jeanerette Police Department who were present.
Bourgeois said he vetoed the ordinance because the change was not needed and would require legislative approval if it was voted on.
“As the chief executive officer I believe it is better from a management perspective to let things operate as they have been operating,” Bourgeois said.
Before a vote could be taken to overturn the veto, Duplechain asked the vote to be tabled until he could research the issue further. Because the overturn would require ¾ of the vote, Duplechain said his abstention would mean the failure of the bill.
“I’m asking to table so that I could personally study this,” he said.