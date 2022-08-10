Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Jeanerette has a new alderman following a selection process and swearing in during Monday’s regular board meeting.

Ray Duplechain was unanimously voted on to succeed Louis Lancon, who announced his resignation as alderman last month due to leaving the area.



Tags