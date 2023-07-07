New Iberia residents seem to have a dumping problem, and Mayor Freddie DeCourt’s administration is trying to do something about it.
DeCourt said at Tuesday’s City Council meeting that the city’s garbage disposal company Pelican Waste is having a hard time picking up at some sites due to mixed piles of trash.
“We’re having problems,” DeCourt said. “There are times that these piles are really mixed up, you can’t have yard waste and regular waste put together and you can’t leave a pile.”
Piles of trash staying too long eventually leads to more trash accumulating, DeCourt said.
“We end up with things they can’t pick up,” DeCourt said. “We end up with a mess.”
The mayor said he hopes to educate the public on what Pelican is able to pick up and what they are not able to pick up.
“When a homeowner cuts a tree they cut them in huge pieces, we can tell them to cut them smaller but we thought we can go over some things that are causing a lot of problems,” DeCourt said.
Property Inspector Jimmy Landry added that a garbage bag mixed with loose garbage has also added to the issues.
“If a garbage bag busts, they can’t take it, the garbage has to go to a separate landfill,” Landry said. “They pick up what they can and have to send (Public Works Director Joe Livingston) to pick up the garbage.”
In fact, DeCourt said the city allocated extra funding to the Public Works Department in order to deal with the issue of accumulating trash.
“They’ve already burnt through the money,” DeCourt said. “We are trying to catch the tire dumping, I am hoping when we finally start getting cameras up that might be a game changer.”