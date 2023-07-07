dumping
Buy Now

Tires and other piles of garbage have led city officials to post 'No Dumping' signs in areas of New Iberia. 

 BY COREY VAUGHN THE DAILY IBERIAN

New Iberia residents seem to have a dumping problem, and Mayor Freddie DeCourt’s administration is trying to do something about it.

DeCourt said at Tuesday’s City Council meeting that the city’s garbage disposal company Pelican Waste is having a hard time picking up at some sites due to mixed piles of trash.



Tags