Drugs, money and guns were seized during the investigation.

The Special Investigations Unit of the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Department has been tracking two individuals in connections with drugs, money and guns.

As a result, Iberia Parish Sheriff Deputies were able to obtain a search warrant and confiscated four guns, a short barrel AR-15 rifle, over $11,000 in cash, over six pounds in drugs and more.



