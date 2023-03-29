The Special Investigations Unit of the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Department has been tracking two individuals in connections with drugs, money and guns.
As a result, Iberia Parish Sheriff Deputies were able to obtain a search warrant and confiscated four guns, a short barrel AR-15 rifle, over $11,000 in cash, over six pounds in drugs and more.
“I am deeply concerned by the drugs, and items seized. This could have ended up in the hands of our children," Iberia Parish Sheriff Tommy Romero said. "A disturbing trend is altering vaping devices by injecting fentanyl, methamphetamine, and other illegal substances into the vaping liquid."
Deputies displayed six pounds of raw marijuana, 82 THC Vape cartridges and 33 vials of THC wax with street value of more than $29,000. They also located in the home where the warrant was executed the guns and an additional $11,800.
"Please do not think these THC cartridges or THC wax cannot reach your children," Romero said. "I, and the deputies of the IPSO are committed and determined to take the drugs off the streets of this parish and will continue to protect our children. To those of you who deal drugs, know that we are determined to put you out of business!”
Deputies said the investigation took place on the 1400 block of Providence Street.
Deputies charged Nikki Richardson, 29 and Lambert Cormier II each with three counts of possession with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, proceeds derived from drug transactions, five counts of possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance and controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a juvenile.
They were both booked into the Iberia Parish Jail with bond set at $65,000.
John is a two-time national columnist of the year and AP award-winner in Texas and New York for breaking news, videos and sports. He earned the Thomas J. Bulson Investigative Journalism award and has appeared on CNBC's American Greed, FOX and CNN.