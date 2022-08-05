VERMILION PARISH — Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Narcotics Task Force continues to hammer drug dealers in the parish, with the latest investigations resulting in seven arrests.
The charges came after eight people were arrested in drug sweeps in late July.
Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office’s Public Information Officer Eddie Langlinais said the seven recent arrests include methamphetamine and heroin and one seizure of an illegal gun.
Those charged:
- Daniel Traham, 44, of Abbeville was charged with possession of a schedule 1 narcotic for having meth. He also was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Tricia Cortez, 34, of Kaplan was charged with possession of meth.
- Christopher Bolzman, 48, of Branch was charged with possession of meth and drug paraphernalia.
- Michael Eadie, 25, of Abbeville was charged with possession of heroin.
- Gavin Triplette, 34, of Maurice was charged with possession of meth and drug paraphernalia.
- Katy Suire, 45, of Maurice was charged with possession of meth and drug paraphernalia.
- Gregg Jean-Lewis, 31, of Lafayette was charged with possession of meth with intent to sell, possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled substance and transactions involving drug proceeds.
Sheriff Michael Couvillon said he commended citizens for helping by reporting illegal narcotics use in the parish. He said the parish’s war on illegal drugs is supported by mayors, councils and chiefs of police in the various towns in the parish.
Anyone who wants to report illegal drug activities can contact the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office or the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit at 337-740-4501 or E-mail the Task Force anonymously at taskforce@vpso.net and your e-mail will be held in the “strictest of confidence” and replied to in a very timely manner. Citizens can also report crimes by calling the Crime Stoppers of Vermilion Tips line at 740-TIPS (8477) or download and logon to the P3 app on your mobile device to report your tips anonymously, where you can earn a cash reward.
More information on reporting drug activities can be seen at www.vpso.net. Click on Narcotics and fill out the TURN IN A PUSHER information.
John is a two-time national columnist of the year and AP award-winner in Texas and New York for breaking news, videos and sports. He earned the Thomas J. Bulson Investigative Journalism award and has appeared on CNBC's American Greed, FOX and CNN.