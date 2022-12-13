Downtown Christmas Parade held in New Iberia By COREY VAUGHN THE DAILY IBERIAN Corey Vaughn NEWS REPORTER Author email Dec 13, 2022 Dec 13, 2022 Updated 53 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 Buy Now Float riders smile and wave Saturday night during the New Iberia Christmas Parade. BY COREY VAUGHN/THE DAILY IBERIAN Buy Now A pagaent winner enjoys herself while riding through the parade. BY COREY VAUGHN/THE DAILY IBERIAN Buy Now Children wave for throws to be sent their during the parade. BY COREY VAUGHN/THE DAILY IBERIAN Buy Now A float carrying parade participants slowly makes its way through Main Street. BY COREY VAUGHN/THE DAILY IBERIAN Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Christmas spirit was alive and well in downtown New Iberia Saturday as the city celebrated its annual New Iberia Christmas parade.Both sides of Main Street were absolutely packed with people while pageant winners, dance teams and floats carrying familiar characters slowly made their way through the corridor.The annual parade is put on by the Bayou Traditions organization to celebrate the holiday season, and is one of the most well-attended parades of the year.Beads, candy and other throws were tossed out by royalty winners riding on vehicles as well as parade participants riding on floats for eager children to pick up or catch during the event as well.Of course, a special visit from Santa Claus as well as other familiar characters were part of the New Iberia Christmas Parade as well. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Parade Christmas Float Christianity Show New Iberia Candy Pageant Character Corey Vaughn NEWS REPORTER Author email Follow Corey Vaughn Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Young Hodges makes most of chance to take down buck Shea’s granddaughter, 14, downs three ducks in the air on Nov. 22 UPDATE 3:57 P.M.: Student with loaded weapon causes lockdown at NISH Iberia Parish voters say yes to amendments, new school board member Identity released of home invader shot to death by resident In-custody shooting leaves one dead at St. Mary Courthouse Some seeing red as LDWF turns its focus on redfish; lower limits ahead? NISH fight to 0-0 tie against ESA at Copa Acadiana NISH remain undefeated after 69-58 win over Franklin Top-prospect Broussard shocks recruiting world with commitment to Memphis Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit