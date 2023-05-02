The New Iberia Spring Downtown Artwalk saw over 50 local artists and craftspeople from across the Acadiana region gather to display, celebrate, and sell their creations along Main Street on Saturday.

From the traditional paint-on-canvas art of Paul Schexnayder and Vicky Murdock to the utterly unique works of Jay Florsheim’s smoked cheese and nuts, or Yevette Cobb’s homemade creole soap, the Artwalk gave New Iberia residents a glimpse of Louisiana soul and creativity at work.







Aidan Milford

