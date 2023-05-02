The New Iberia Spring Downtown Artwalk saw over 50 local artists and craftspeople from across the Acadiana region gather to display, celebrate, and sell their creations along Main Street on Saturday.
From the traditional paint-on-canvas art of Paul Schexnayder and Vicky Murdock to the utterly unique works of Jay Florsheim’s smoked cheese and nuts, or Yevette Cobb’s homemade creole soap, the Artwalk gave New Iberia residents a glimpse of Louisiana soul and creativity at work.
That soul doesn’t come exclusively to Louisiana natives, as former Connecticut resident, Dixie Jo, proves with her beautifully painted crab boxes. While trying to find a place to settle in retirement, Jo said she checked out all the towns in the region, but instantly fell in love with New Iberia.
Typically, paintings are designed to be enjoyed by the eye. As a devotee of the use of multiple different mediums in each piece, Jo utilizes a variety of materials to create layers in her art that literally gives the art depth and feeling. This elevates the art from a mere visual experience, into one of shared touch and sight.
Touch and sight weren’t the only senses firing, as music from JB SaaX and Band (Jeremy Benoit), Main Street from the Bouilgny Plaza gazebo. They kept the energy high throughout the Artwalk.
Just across the street at Bourbon Hall, Jay Florsheim tantalized the taste buds with smoked cheeses and nuts from his brand “Peace, Love, Smoke”. Alongside classics like his smoked gouda and Cabernet Havarti, Florshein rolled out an all-new flavor, Mozzarella smoked in pepperoni seasoning. It was a flavor to behold.
Of course, traditional art played a major part in the Artwalk, with established local painters like Paul Schexnayder and Jerome Webber at the A & E Gallery. Outside the gallery, multiple local artists also displayed their works. Pencil artist Berard Lisa and photographer Mickey Delcambre worked together to display nature through multiple mediums.
The New Iberia Artwalk is an important tradition, and while it battled with Lafayette’s Festival International for attendees, the art walk saw no shortage of guests.
Aidan Milford is a 22 year-old ULL graduate from Slidell, LA. He is passionate about Louisiana's natural beauty and its preservation. Beyond writing, Aidan enjoys writing music and producing short films.