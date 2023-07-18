Dolar General
DG officials said the New Iberia location includes the company’s "new stylish, on-trend home décor and an expanded party preparation selection." (photo provided)

The soft opening is over and the new Dollar General on Old Jeanerette Road in New Iberia officially open.

Matthew Simonsen, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development, said the new New Iberia store will have economic value to the community and new selections.



