The soft opening is over and the new Dollar General on Old Jeanerette Road in New Iberia officially open.
Matthew Simonsen, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development, said the new New Iberia store will have economic value to the community and new selections.
The new store will create six to 10 new jobs, store officials said.
The store will also feature a new expanded selection of party supplies, home goods and fresh fruit.
The store also announced grants available for schools, nonprofit organizations and libraries within a 15-mile radius of the store. They will also donate 100 new books to an area elementary school.
"DG strives to be a good neighbor and is committed to the communities it proudly calls home, evidenced by unwavering support of literacy and education initiatives through the Dollar General Literacy Foundation," company officials said in a statement. "The addition of the New Iberia store opens the opportunity for schools, nonprofit organizations and libraries within a 15-mile radius of the store to apply for Dollar General Literacy Foundation grants."
Since its inception in 1993, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation has awarded more than $233 million in grants to nonprofit organizations, helping more than 19.3 million individuals take their first steps toward literacy or continued education.
For more information about the Dollar General Literacy Foundation and its grant programs, visit www.dgliteracy.com.
The New Iberia store on Old Jeanerette road will have the same household essentials (food, cleaning supplies, paper products, over-the-counter medicines, hygiene products, baby items and more) as other as well as national and private label brands.
DG officials said the New Iberia location includes the company’s "new stylish, on-trend home décor and an expanded party preparation selection."
The new store features a curated assortment of fresh fruits and vegetables including lettuce, tomatoes, onions, apples, strawberries, potatoes, sweet potatoes, lemons, limes, salad mixes, and more.
Store officials said the produce set offers the top 20 items typically sold in traditional grocery stores and covers approximately 80% of produce categories most grocery stores carry.
“At Dollar General, we believe the addition of each new store provides positive economic growth for the communities we proudly serve, and the addition of our new New iberia store highlights our commitment to deliver a pleasant shopping experience that includes great prices on quality products in a convenient location,” said Simonsen. “We look forward to welcoming customers to our new store and hope they will enjoy shopping at our new location.”
DG officials said, "To commemorate the opening of DG’s new New Iberia location, Dollar General plans to donate 100 new books to a nearby elementary school to benefit students ranging from kindergarten to fifth grade. In partnership with the Kellogg Company, the donation will be part of a planned donation of more than 60,000 books in fiscal 2023 across the country to celebrate new DG store openings."
"(We) provide employees with competitive wages, world-class and award-winning training and development programs and benefits including day-one telemedicine eligibility as well as health insurance coverage options, 401K savings and retirement plans, tuition reimbursement, paid parental leave and adoption assistance to eligible employees. Interested candidates can review and apply for available positions here," Dollar General officials said in a statement.
Normal hours of operation may be found through the Dollar General app.