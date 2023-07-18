Iberia Parish Animal Control (IPAC) desperately needs families to adopt amidst a rising animal shelter crisis resulting in increased euthanasia numbers.

At the moment, IPAC is facing a massive overpopulation problem with over 70 dogs and 40 cats in a shelter designed to hold 53 dogs and 20 cats. According to shelter director Erica Capak, a widespread increase in pet surrenders is partially to blame for the crisis.



AIDAN MILFORD / THE DAILY IBERIAN

Tags