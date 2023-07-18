Iberia Parish Animal Control (IPAC) desperately needs families to adopt amidst a rising animal shelter crisis resulting in increased euthanasia numbers.
At the moment, IPAC is facing a massive overpopulation problem with over 70 dogs and 40 cats in a shelter designed to hold 53 dogs and 20 cats. According to shelter director Erica Capak, a widespread increase in pet surrenders is partially to blame for the crisis.
“Huge influx of owners’ surrenders for dogs in Iberia parish that includes the city, Jeanerette, and Lydia. We are being called out everywhere,” Capak said.
Unfortunately, emergencies like their nearly daily bite cases take precedence so IPAC can’t keep any new rehoming requests. Capak identified the “Adopt a Pet in New Iberia” Facebook page as an alternative.
IPAC is also required to take in all strays and abuse cases and are required to make space for them. According to Capak, IPAC started sending dogs to other agencies across the country as other Louisiana rescue shelters face a similar crisis.
“All of our rescue partners are full, we send dogs to Maine, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Illinois and Michigan. The Bissell Foundation canceled flights out because agencies were full. There's no place for them to go,” Capak said.
Abuse cases are also rising, especially dogs suffering from heat and starvation. Recently, they rescued a litter of puppies left out in the heat with an unfed mother, but Capak spent weeks bottle-feeding them back to health. Capak said many are letting their dogs starve and claiming it was Parvovirus.
“If you can't stand the conditions your dogs are in, how can they?” Capak asked pleadingly.
After so much abuse, these dogs remain personable and genuinely loving. One dog, Laura, stands out. Before IPAC rescued her, someone covered her in chemicals that ate away patches of her hair and burned her skin. Yet she still gives sweet, gentle kisses and radiates a quiet kindness.
In an effort to combat the crisis, the Bissell Pet Foundation, an organization dedicated to improving animal welfare and eradicating pet homelessness, partnered with MetLife Pet Insurance and 335 organizations in 44 states to host their Empty the Shelters adoption event. The event both drives adoption numbers and demonstrates how friendly the animals are.
IPAC happened to be one of those organizations, and on Saturday, hosted their Empty the Shelters event at the PetSmart on the corner of East Admiral Doyle Drive and South Lewis Street.
They featured five kid-friendly dogs, Sparkle, Ginger, Britt, Scooby Doo and Paula. The event started at 9 a.m., and in a short time, Sparkle found her forever home with a family and went home with a new name: Princess.
The event was supposed to feature six dogs, but the Iberia Animal Clinic adopted the sixth, Jenny, several days before the event. Jenny is also the first dog at the shelter that a local business sponsored. Leblanc Honda covered the bill for Jenny’s vetting and adoption fees.
IPAC consistently generates posts calling for assistance and adopters to address overpopulation, but this crisis pushed the shelter to share which pups were euthanized. They shared the tragic passing of five souls June 29: Albus, Betsy, Henry, Indigo and Zen. The post ends on a dark note, saying more dogs would see the same fate.
This isn't IPAC's first PetSmart adoption event, and according to Capak, IPAC has further adoption events planned. They will announce them as they approach, but the crisis continues.
If you are interested in meeting and adopting any animals from IPAC Email Erica Capak at ECAPAK@IBERIAGOV.NET or visit the shelter today.