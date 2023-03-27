“I’m proud to say I’m from New Iberia,” Emmy nominated actor and voiceover artist Christian Simon said in a published video. “Gun violence has affected our community for far too long.”

The New Iberia native and Disney star’s sentiment is one of many that are published on the City of New Iberia’s website as part of a new anti-violence campaign being conducted by the city.

The video features Christian J. Simon from the Disney Channel movies, NFL wide receiver Diontae Spencer, Police Chief Todd D'Albor, community leaders, elected officials and faith leaders.

Also starring Felton Hogan, Brock Mitchell, Marlon Lewis, Kristi Gregorie, Daesha Hughes, Donovan D. Davis, Brandon Williams, Ryan Antoine, Emmanuel Harding and Cassie Duhon.

These are parts of all the videos put together as one by John Anderson of the Daily Iberian.
Diontae Spencer

NFL star Diontae Spencer has lent his voice to the stop the gun violence campaign.


Tags