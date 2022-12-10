The Daily Iberian “Help the Helpers” drive benefits nine charities. Donations are split equally unless the donor specifies that their donation is for a specific group. No matter which organization is the beneficiary, the community as a whole will profit from any generosity.
Today we look at The Disch-DeClouet Social Service Center.
What they do: The Disch-DeClouet Social Service Center is a non-profit, faith-based organization that provides emergency assistance with no waiting period to the people of Iberia Parish, helping with utility bills, rent, clothing, food, medicine, dental, burial assistance and others.
When they’re open: Monday through Thursday
Where they are: 432 Bank Avenue, New Iberia
Why they need you: The center can assist up to 30 clients a day. Approximately 35 dedicated volunteers staff the center, which is funded primarily through individual donations, although it also receives funds from the United Way of Iberia and several New Iberia churches.
How to help: If you wish to participate, donations can be dropped off in person at The Daily Iberian’s office, 124 E. Main St., New Iberia, or mailed to: Help the Helpers, c/o The Daily Iberian, P.O. Box 9290, New Iberia, La 70562.
All donations received are split evenly among the nine charities that are part of the Help the Helpers drive unless the donor specifies that their donation is for a specific group. No matter which organization is the beneficiary, the community as a whole will profit from the generosity.