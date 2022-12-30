The Diocese of Lafayette is gearing up for an awards celebration of local Catholics who have demonstrated characteristics to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at its annual Mass in memorial of King.
The 2023 Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Mass and Celebration who have demonstrated themselves exemplify “the characteristics and heroic virtues of the Rev. King, and have contributed to their local faith community substantially,” according to a prepared statement from the Diocese of Lafayette.
The event is put on by the Office of Black Ministries in the Diocese of Lafayette, which strives to educate and witness to the community by providing opportunities for spiritual, educational, cultural and ministerial growth to the African-American community within the Diocese of Lafayette.
The Office of Black Ministries was established in 1973 by Bishop Gerard Frey, the third bishop in the Diocese of Lafayette. Frey was concerned about the needs and aspirations of the 74,000 African-American Catholics in the 45 parishes comprising the Diocese of Lafayette.
The 2023 Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Mass and Award Celebration will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 13 at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in Lafayette.
The celebrant of the Mass will be Bishop Douglas Deshotel, and will include recognizing individuals within the diocese will be awarded during the ceremony.
Deshotel said during last year’s ceremony that the event honors Dr. King, who he called a man of peace and wisdom.
Local recipients from the Teche Area during last year’s ceremony included Sarah Simon of Erath, Troy Duhon of St. Jules Catholic Church in Franklin and Ean Price of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Loreauville.