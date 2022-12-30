king

The Annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Mass & Award Celebration will honor the historic figure and local Catholics who have demonstrated similar virtues by the Diocese of Lafayette. 

 BY COREY VAUGHN THE DAILY IBERIAN

The Diocese of Lafayette is gearing up for an awards celebration of local Catholics who have demonstrated characteristics to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at its annual Mass in memorial of King.

The 2023 Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Mass and Celebration who have demonstrated themselves exemplify “the characteristics and heroic virtues of the Rev. King, and have contributed to their local faith community substantially,” according to a prepared statement from the Diocese of Lafayette.



Tags