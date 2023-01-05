Catholics around the world and in the Teche Area are reeling from the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, who died this week at the age of 95.
A Mass was celebrated Thursday at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Lafayette in memorial of Joseph Ratzinger, who presided as pope of the Catholic Church between 2005 and 2013.
The Mass, which was livestreamed in order to make it available for faithful Catholics throughout the Diocese, included the bells tolling for 15 minutes in his honor.
Bishop Douglas Deshotel announced the death of Pope Benedict XVI, who he called a kind and gentle servant of the Gospel of Jesus Christ and was received into the loving arms of his heavenly Father.
“As a Baptized Christian, priest, theologian, Bishop, Cardinal and Pope, he dedicated his life in service to Jesus Christ whom he proclaimed as ‘the way, the truth, and the life,’ Deshotel said in a prepared statement. “His was a legacy of faith and reason constantly warning of the dangers of ‘the dictatorship of relativism.’”
“Relativism denies absolute and universal truths and leads the world into a dark abyss. He taught that Jesus Christ, God and Man, is the fullness of revelation and in Him is salvation and everlasting life.”
Ratzinger resigned from the palace in 2013 at the age of 85, and acquired the title pope emeritus following his resignation for the next decade of his life. He was followed by Pope Francis, who still serves as pope of the Catholic Church.
For many around the world and locally, Ratzinger has served as an inspirational figure in the Catholic faith. Known for his many books and theological works, Ratzinger spent years in the church in other roles.
New Iberia native Jed Segura, a practicing Catholic, said that Benedict was instrumental in his faith life as a Catholic.
“Pope Benedict's intense love for Christ was a beautiful example for all of us to follow,” Segura said. “His ‘Jesus of Nazareth’ series was extremely impactful on the formation of my faith, and for that I am very grateful to him.”