St. Peter’s Catholic Church and the Diocese of Lafayette is continuing adding extra activities to its roster as Lenten observances continue for Catholics in the area.
The church is playing host to Fish Fry-Day, where fish fried dinners will be made available to the public and served every Friday during Lent with the exception of Good Friday. The fish dinners are made available between 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
The dinners will be made available in a drive-thru service, in St. Peter’s Parish Hall. The dinners have a $10 donation, and no ticket is required to be made.
St. Peter’s will also be putting on its annual Easter Egg Hunt on April 9 after Mass, where children will be able to enjoy the holiday event on church grounds.
Special prizes will be available for all participating groups on the St. Peter’s church grounds.
Lenten missions have also been conducted by the Diocese of Lafayette in several Catholic churches throughout the area.
The Rev. Michael Richard held an event about the Eucharist and the Saints on March 7. On March 14, the Rev. Kevin Bordelon held an event titled “Eucharist as Sacrifice,” and the Rev. Don Bernard held a Lenten Mission titled “Eucharist as Sacramental Presence” on March 21.
A Lenten Mission located at Our Lady Queen of All Saints will be held today and finishes Friday that will discuss St. Elizabeth of the Trinity. The event is conducted by the Rev. Mitchell Guidry within a Holy Hour of exposition.
A two-night Lenten Mission was also held in Leonville earlier this week titled “The Last Four Things” at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church. Deacon Cody Miller presented a talk on The Last Four Things that was followed by a rosary on the two-day event.
On April 9, Bishop Douglas Deshotel is inviting the public to” Easter Mass: the Resurrection of the Lord.” Deshotel will be celebrating Mass at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church at 11 a.m. Individual churches should be contacted for their Mass times.